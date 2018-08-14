UPDATE: Tuesday, August 14, 5:50 pm: Officials have announced that the Silver Alert has been discontinued.

Original story:

San Antonio Police needs the public's help in locating an elderly man with a medical condition who was last seen on the far west side on Monday.

SAPD issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday afternoon for 79-year-old Lonnie Penrod.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt with blue jean pants in the 10000 block of Rainbow Creek on Monday.

Penrod drives a gray 2018 Toyota Sienna with the license plate #18470W1.

He has a medical condition that requires medication. If you have any information on his whereabouts contact SAPD's Missing Person's Unit at 210-207-7660.

© 2018 KENS