FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The Freestone County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in searching for an 88-year-old Dale McCeig Monday night.

Officials said time is of the essence due to McCeig having dementia and temperatures significantly dropping across the Central Texas area.

McCeig is described as a white man with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown heavy jacket, blue jeans, glasses and a straw cowboy hat.

Police said McCeig was last located in Fairfield, walking away from the Oak Forest subdivision on FM 27 near Cooper Farms and Loves Truck Stop on foot. The direction he was traveling is not known.

On social media, the Freestone County Sheriff's Office urged residents who live on FM 27, or within the Westwood or Willow Creek subdivisions to check their properties for the missing man.

First Responder units will continue to search for McCeig throughout the night. If they are unable to locate him by 6 a.m. they will meet at the Green Barn at the Fairfield Fairgrounds at 7 a.m.

If you want to assist First Responders in the search, you are asked to meet at the Green Barn at 7 a.m. All volunteers will be grouped with First Responders and will receive instructions on the search. Please be healthy and mobile enough to walk and search.

If you see someone who you believe may be matching this description, notify the Freestone County Sheriff's Office by calling 911 or 903-389-3236.

