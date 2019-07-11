DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Larry Marshall Asbury who authorities say has a cognitive impairment.

Asbury was last seen at the intersection of 6800 Churchill Way and 12300 Hillcrest Road, driving a white 2018 Lexus NX SUV with Texas license plate KJS7287.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark jeans and black shoes. Law enforcement officials believe Asbury's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, contact the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.