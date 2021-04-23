Single-vehicle crash on SPID frontage road sends driver, occupants to the hospital

Officers on scene told 3News that the driver and one of the passengers had been ejected from the vehicle after the car struck a palm tree late Thursday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A portion of the SPID frontage road between Staples and Holmes Drive was shut down due to a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night.

According to fire officials on scene, a call came in about 10:20 p.m. of reports of a single vehicle accident in which two people were ejected.

Officers on scene told 3News that it was the driver and one of the passengers who were ejected from the vehicle after the car struck a palm tree.

The two people who were ejected are said to be in critical condition and were taken to a hospital. A third passenger was able to exit the vehicle themselves and was also taken to a hospital.

Witnesses on scene told 3News that they saw the car swerving at what appeared to be a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

Corpus Christi Police, Fire, and EMS were all on scene.