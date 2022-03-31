Sinton community celebrates groundbreaking of new high school campus

The original campus opened in September of 1967. The new campus is projected to open its doors fall of 2023.

SINTON, Texas — There was a lot to be celebrated in Sinton Thursday morning where students, staff, district leaders and community members gathered for the official groundbreaking of what will become the new high school campus.

The current campus first opened its doors in September of 1967. This new campus, if all goes according to schedule, is expected to open its doors fall of 2023.

The new campus was made possible by the passing of the 2020 Sinton ISD bond package.

Albert Byrom is the high school principal and has been with the district for nearly a decade. He said while there's certainly a lot of excitement regarding the new campus, that it's also bittersweet.

"You look at what you've been inside of for 10 years and it can get a little heartfelt," Byrom said. "It’s like getting a new house. You could live in a house forever, doesn't mean its a bad house, but when you get a new house it breathes fresh air and brings new life and it’s just excitement. I think that everybody, especially post-Covid, we need some stuff to cheer about."

In addition to the new campus, the passing of the bond also meant a new sports complex and Ag facility. For upperclassman, like Landon Southern, who will have graduated by the time the new campus and facilities open, he says there's a lot for the community and younger kids to look ahead to.

"It is sad to see a piece of history go, but the memories and everything that has made in this school last forever," Southern said. "We have a great FFA program here in Sinton and I think with the new opportunities and new facilities we’ll have will be even bigger and better than before."

The new superintendent of Sinton ISD schools was also on hand for the big day, Dr. Andy Reddock.

He comes to the Sinton ISD from Flatonia. He shared that it's an exciting time to be coming into the district and that the community support has been clear to see.

He also referenced a tremendous donation from Steel Dynamics for structural steel in the form of several million dollars, adding that it will help to keep plans for the new campus "on budget."