Sinton fire officials respond to large grass fire west of Highway 77

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a large grass fire west of Highway 77 near Farm-to-Market 1945.
Fire officials encourage residents to practice safety and yield to emergency vehicles who may be responding to the fire.
According to Fire Marshall Steven Loving, a lawnmower is responsible for igniting the fire. Additionally, four people were injured, including firefighters and one civilian.
This is a developing story. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
