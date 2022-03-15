Sinton fire officials respond to large grass fire west of Highway 77

Fire officials encourage residents to practice safety and yield to emergency vehicles who may be responding to the fire.

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a large grass fire west of Highway 77 near Farm-to-Market 1945.

Fire officials encourage residents to practice safety and yield to emergency vehicles who may be responding to the fire.

According to Fire Marshall Steven Loving, a lawnmower is responsible for igniting the fire. Additionally, four people were injured, including firefighters and one civilian.

Sinton fire is responding to a LARGE grass/brush fire West of hwy 77. Please SAFELY yield right of way to emergency vehicles responding Posted by Sinton Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

