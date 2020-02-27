SINTON, Texas — Students with interests in health care and the medical field are well on their way over at the Sinton Independent School District.

On Wednesday, Sinton ISD was awarded a $190,569 Jobs and Education (JET) grant by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The grant presentation took place at Sinton High School inside the Health Science Lab early Wednesday afternoon.

The check was presented by Commissioner Julian Alvarez. Also in attendance were Sinton ISD Superintendent Dr. Chad Jones, Dr. Leonard Rivera, Dean of Continuing Education & Off-Campus Programs at Del Mar College, Gloria Perez, board chair of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, an adjunct professor through Del Mar College, as well as other Sinton ISD faculty and students who were able to show off the skills they’ve learned so far while in training.

The grant is designed to help Sinton ISD purchase and install equipment to provide students who are training for careers in health care and the medical field. Through a partnership with Del Mar College, students will be able to earn prerequisite certifications for careers such as nurses aides, phlebotomy, Electrocardiography (EKG) and patient care technicians, and more.

According to Mary Lankford, Director of the Sinton ISD STEM Academy, last semester students went through EKG training and are currently waiting on the results of the certification exams. This semester, students are taking phlebotomy. Next year, Patient Care Technician and Certified Nurse Aide programs will be added.

The JET grant has allowed the district to buy all the equipment necessary for these health care programs. Lankford said the other part of the grant monies were spent on outfitting an anatomy and physiology lab.

Click here to watch the grant presentation at Sinton High School.

