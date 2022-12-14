Sinton middle-schoolers striving for excellence in communication

The future is bright for a group of up-and-coming student journalists and future communications specialists out of the Sinton ISD!

SINTON, Texas — The future is bright for a group of up-and-coming student journalists and communications specialists out of Smith Middle School at the Sinton Independent School District!

3News' Leslie Adami, a Sinton graduate, got to spend the morning with the class as they put together their final broadcast of the year, which included special announcements, sports scores and updates, highlighting a 'Teacher of the Week' and much more.

The class instructor, Coach Ashley McHugh, also a Sinton alum, shared the course has proven to be a great way to help the students get out of their comfort zones and try something new.

"It was a goal this year to get them to come out of their comfort zones because at the beginning of the year they were very quiet and reserved," said McHugh.

Part of the students' assignments is to interview other students and teachers for the latest on what's going on around campus.

"This particular news set has helped them with that because they're going out into other classrooms and interviewing other teachers and interviewing each other or even doing news sets with people they don't typically talk to on a day-to-day basis," said McHugh, who says she feels it's important her students are equipped with strong communications skills no matter what career they decide to one day pursue.

"I always tell them everything that we do here relates to the real world, because when you get out and you get a real job you're going to have to talk to people you don't know," McHugh said. "You're going to have to communicate with all kinds of people out there."

Alyvia Hajducek is one of the students taking the class this year.

"My favorite part is probably doing the filming. Yeah, it's super fun, and it is getting me out of my shell," Hajducek said. "This week I did do 'Teacher of the Week,' with one of my favorite teachers. It was fun, but I was super nervous, but I like that I get to film and do super cool stuff all the time."

From all of us at TV-3: a job well-done by these students! We look forward to hearing about their success and hopefully one day welcoming them to the KIII news team.

Click here to watch the class' final broadcast of the year!

