Sinton hosts homecoming for liver transplant patient and husband who saved her life

SINTON, Texas — On Sunday community members in hosted a homecoming for a beloved Sinton couple.
When Laurie Cardenas needed a liver transplant, her husband Henry turned out to be a perfect match.
The pandemic put the surgery on hold for some time, but finally Henry was able to donate 60% of his liver to his wife.
A moment that truly defined love conquers all.
They returned home from the hospital Sunday night and their loved ones were there to greet th.
The drive-by homecoming celebration complete with an escort by local law enforcement.