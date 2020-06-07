Sinton hosts homecoming for liver transplant patient and husband who saved her life

A moment that truly defined love conquers all.

SINTON, Texas — On Sunday community members in hosted a homecoming for a beloved Sinton couple.

When Laurie Cardenas needed a liver transplant, her husband Henry turned out to be a perfect match.

The pandemic put the surgery on hold for some time, but finally Henry was able to donate 60% of his liver to his wife.

They returned home from the hospital Sunday night and their loved ones were there to greet th.