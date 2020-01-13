SINTON, Texas — A man remains in serious condition after crashing his motorcycle near Sinton over the weekend.

Illi-Anna Martinez

DPS told 3News the accident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night at U.S. Highway 77 over TX 188 near Sinton.

The motorcyclist somehow crashed his bike and was Halo flighted to Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

Details are still limited at this time on what caused the crash.

DPS Sergeant Nathan Brandley told 3News the motorcyclist did have a helmet with him, but was not wearing it during the time of the accident.

As of Sunday night, he remains in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest.

