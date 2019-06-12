BEE COUNTY, Texas — The Skidmore-Tynan ISD is reaching out to the public in hopes of finding out who may have burglarized an office at the high school this week.

The STISD have released an image showing the back of what appears to be a man walking out of the high school around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Superintendent says the Bee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the burglary to an office at the high school. There is no word on what if anything was taken.

Call the Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206 if you have any information.

