WINTER PARK, Colo. — A skier who was reported missing Saturday at Winter Park Resort was found and later died from an unknown cause, according to a statement from the resort.

About 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the skier was was reported missing on the mountain at the resort.

Winter Park Ski Patrol immediately began searching and found the skier about 7:35 p.m. in the trees adjacent to the White Rabbit trail, which is an intermediate run at the resort.

Ski patrol members began rescue efforts and transported the skier to the Denver Health Clinic at the base of the resort, where he or she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The resort did not share the cause of the skier's death.

