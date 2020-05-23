HOUSTON — Dozens gathered for a Slab Ride for Justice in northwest Houston Saturday to honor Ahmaud Arbery, a black man killed in Georgia while jogging.

The event started in the parking lot of The Community of Faith Church on Pinemont Saturday afternoon before the slab riders drove two full symbolic loops around 610. The loops signified the two-mile run Arbery was on when a father and son, both white, shot and killed him.

Gergory McMichael and his son, Travis, told police they thought Arbery was a burglar.

They’ve both been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

A man who recorded the shooting on his cell phone is also facing a murder charge.

