Nueces County officials, researchers, talk slowing spread of COVID-19

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — In the last 3 days, more than 800 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nueces County, 13 died with three deaths in just one day.

"The metropolitan area of the Coastal Bend, we have more new cases per day on average over the past week, given our population size than almost every other metropolitan area in the state of Texas," Texas A&M Universty Corpus Christi University researcher, Doctor Chris Bird, said. "The reason why we chose the word tsunami is that a tsunami is a wave that doesn't stop. It just keeps coming and coming and coming."

Data provided by the city and county showed The Nueces County COVID-19 count doubles every 4 days. Bird projects 500 cases by the end of the week.

'When the cases peak, they'll peak before the hospitals peak," Bird said. "In terms of people in the hospital and the ICU. And then that will peak before the fatalities will peak."

With a storm in cases still ahead, Nueces County Judge, Barbara Canales, said the county health department, the City of Corpus Christi and CBRAC are working together in finding new ways to get faster results and making more space.

"Instead of processing these these tests locally, we'll be sending them out to a private lab," Canales said.

Canales said sending tests to a private lab will help with quicker results..

"The second thing we're doing is we're going to be looking at creating the possibility of a COVID clinic where people who should not be in the hospital because theyr'e not that ill but still need to see a doctor," Canales said. "And finally, I'll be working with CBRAC to find out if there's a consensus to move forward with Memorial Medical Center as an extra facility to help the surge. It could also be a great triage location."

Canales said she has a message for those in the community who chose not to social distance, wear a mask and stay out of large crowds.

"What I really see is those folks that really feel defiant about it are the folks I'll be fighting for next week to get them the medication to breathe," Canales said.

