CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at Mike Cotten's BBQ off of FM 624 in Calallen.



When fire crews arrived Thursday morning they found an electric smoker on fire at the restaurant. The fire was put out quickly but the smoker and the structure above was damaged.

The health department was sent to inspect the restaurant.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: