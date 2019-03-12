TYLER, Texas — Authorities arrested a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a truck and held authorities on an hours-long standoff in North Tyler.

The standoff happened at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, located at 2631 West Northwest Loop 323, near the intersection of the loop and U.S. 69.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says the man, who was driving a black truck, had a warrant out for his arrest. Deputies attempted to stop his vehicle when he pulled into the motel's parking lot.

A woman, who is believed to be the subject's girlfriend, got out of the truck and was detained by authorities. However, the man refused. Officials believed he was armed.

The duo's identities have not been released at this time.

According to Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff's Office, at around 6 p.m., authorities broke the window of the suspect's vehicle and used a stun grenade to disorient him.

“We were afraid that he was going to try to commit suicide. We don't want that to happen," Christian said. "And obviously, at that time we, we felt that the communication was breaking down with him. And it was time to take action and get him out."

The suspect was loaded into an ambulance and is in custody. What charges he will face are not known.

