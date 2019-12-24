COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A former Smithson Valley High School student will not face jail time after pleading guilty to putting antifreeze in a classmate's drink.

Paige Jackson, 19, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a Tampering With a Consumer Product charge after she spiked the victim's soda in November 2017.

Jackson, a 17-year-old student at the time, put antifreeze in the victim's drink before school one day because she was reportedly upset the girl was dating her ex-boyfriend, police said.

Comal Independent School District expelled Jackson after the incident.

Two years later, she was sentenced to 10 years of community service with 400 hours, according to Comal County records.

Jackson was also ordered to "write an apology letter...within 90 days of sentencing," by the court.

RELATED: Four take plea deals in La Vernia ISD Hazing Case

RELATED: Comal County inmate arrested in SA