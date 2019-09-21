CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The decision came out this week in the Island Moon Newspaper.

After 40 years of business owner and founder, Ernie Buttler, has decided to sell the Texas Landmark Cafe to the owner of next door restaurant Marker 37 Marina.

According to the Island Moon Newspaper, Buttler said it's time for him to hand it off to someone else.

He bought it back in 1979 and built the pier, building and parking lot himself. It's now one of four landmark restaurants in the United States.

Marker 37 owner, Mitchell Kalogridis also said he will be taking over an 'Island Institution' he added he doesn't plan to change anything.