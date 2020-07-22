Social distancing, other changes may be here to stay even after the pandemic

Sociology Professor Dr. Daniel Bartholomay says change after the pandemic may be inevitable and the best thing we can do is embrace it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're already seeing new social norms taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will certain things stick around even if the pandemic subsides?

There's no better person to talk to about how people interact with one another, than someone who makes it their business to teach the topic like sociology professor Daniel Bartholomay.



Dr. Bartholomay say when it comes to changing how people do things it's not easy.

“We're very stubborn as creatures. We get used to the norms that we've lived in for so long that most people I still don't think are grasping the lifelong changes that this pandemic is likely going to have,” Dr. Daniel Bartholomay.

As an example, Dr. Bartholomay references the crowded public spaces after the stay at home order was lifted in Corpus Christi which led to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Bartholomay says if we are to have lasting change it needs to start from the top.

“By in large for humans, for any big change to take place in how we are behaving we would need some changes to take place at the institutional level,” said Dr. Bartholomay.

Dr. Bartholomay says an example is when airports put stricter rules in place after 9-11. Before 2001 walking through an airport was completely different compared to now.

“When you go to the airport, 'alright, I’m not going to tie up my shoes in double knots because I know I’m going to have to take them off in 10-minutes,' and is it an inconvenient in the moment? Yeah, somewhat, but it's less of an inconvenience now that we've be operating underneath that systems and set of expectations since for over a decade, right,” said Dr. Bartholomay.

Dr. Bartholomay says change after the pandemic may be inevitable and the best thing we can do is embrace it.

“As humans we are incredibly resilient. We can adapt to change. The more open-minded we are and the more accepting we are that the future is not going to look like the past, the easier this transition is going to be,” said Dr. Bartholomay.

