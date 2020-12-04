TAFT, Texas — A local softball team has come up with a brilliant idea for children in Taft, Texas.

According to a Facebook post from Arturo Naranjo, the STX DAWGS Slow Pitch Softball Team from Taft have come together to make sure all kids in their community will have an opportunity to participate in an Easter egg hunt.

The softball team says they will be driving around the Taft area bright and early Sunday morning, beginning at 7 a.m. to hide Easter eggs in the front yards of children throughout their community.

All the players on the softball team wanted to ensure that children in their community of Taft, would have an Easter egg hunt in the safety of their own homes while following the CDC guidelines of social distancing.

Because of executive orders in place, many people have found it difficult

to go out and buy Easter baskets or Easter eggs for a hunt.

So many people throughout the community have come together the past few weeks, as the coronavirus pandemic has left the community vulnerable.

STX DAWGS Slow Pitch Softball Team wanted to help children who may not have an Easter egg hunt have a little fun.

If you do not have eggs for an Easter egg hunt, have your children participate in a scavenger hunt and find other household items. Be clever!

Another fun way to keep the children busy is to have them create eggs made from construction paper to decorate. After they are done decorating the construction paper made Easter eggs, you can hide them in your backyard or front yard for a fun Easter egg hunt.

Thousands of people across the Coastal Bend area will be celebrating Easter in a not so traditional way, but that will not stop them from focusing on the children.

