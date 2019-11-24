CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 76th annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The dinner is located at Sokol Corpus Christi Gym located at 5502 Kostoryz.

The Joe Salem Dinner was started by a former State Representative and has taken place every year since the 1970s.

Sale passed away years ago, but family and other volunteers are keeping his legacy alive with the dinner.

Organizers hope to serve Thanksgiving meals to even more Coastal Bend residents at the event this year.

Salem decided to feed the newspaper boys throughout Corpus Christi and eventually expanded the tradition to include all the people he represented in the community.

The Joe Salem Dinner has been a decades-old Thanksgiving tradition in Corpus Christi and 2019 marks it's 76th anniversary.

The delicious food at the free dinner fills hundreds of bellies each Thanksgiving.

For years the Joe Salem Thanksgiving dinner was hosted at the Boys and Girls club but now calls the Sokol Hall home.

If you plan on stopping by the Thanksgiving feast, it starts at 12 p.m. at the Sokol Gym on Kostoryz.

According to organizers, residents should get to the gym early to ensure they get a seat and plate.

Contact Lisa Saenz at 361-946-3395 for event information or Raquel Yzaguirre at 361-739-8706 or Elaine Medina at 361-331-2006 to volunteer.

