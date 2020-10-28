Some Coastal Bend Blood Bank donors are testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies

The blood center has been offering free antibody testing to anyone who is scheduled to donate blood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More community members in the Coastal Bend are turning up at the Coastal Bend Blood Center to donate blood but then testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

The blood center has been offering free antibody testing to anyone who is scheduled to donate blood and in doing so they've found more people leaving with a scheduled appointment to then donate convalescent plasma after finding out they've recovered from the virus without ever even knowing they had it.

“It makes us feel wonderful because they are then able to help these current COVID-19 patients that are battling for their lives so it’s something that we see hey you know what you’ve obviously recovered and now you’re able to help somebody else as well,” said Ashley Ramirez with the blood bank.

Ramirez says the free antibody testing won't be offered for much longer, they don't have a specific date yet, but she believes it'll last until the end of year. You can make an appointment to donate blood online.