HOUSTON (AP) — Six-time All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve is a designated hitter for the Houston Astros in the playoffs for the first time.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch has Altuve as the DH for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Boston. Altuve bruised his right knee during the playoffs and it is still bothering him. Last year's AL MVP has dealt with right knee soreness since July, when he went on the disabled list for the first time in his career.

Altuve was still batting second against the Red Sox and right-hander Nathan Eolvadi on Tuesday night. Marwin Gonzalez, who had played left field the first two ALCS games, moved to second base. Tony Kemp was the left fielder.

"When I need to play Jose at DH my answer is Marwin Gonzalez and Tony in the outfield," said Astros manager AJ Hinch. "We're more comfortable with this alignment both at the beginning of the game and potentially the end of the game."

For the Red Sox, Eduardo Nunez was starting at third base over left-handed hitting Rafael Devers against Houston lefty Dallas Keuchel. Devers was 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in the Red Sox's 7-5 victory in Game 2.

Fans packed Minute Maid for ALCS Game 1
01 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
02 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
03 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
04 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
05 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
06 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
07 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
08 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
09 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
10 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
11 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
12 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
13 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
14 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
15 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
16 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
17 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
18 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
19 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
20 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
21 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
22 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
23 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
24 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
25 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
26 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
27 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
28 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
29 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
30 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
31 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
32 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
33 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
34 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
35 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
36 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
37 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
38 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
39 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
40 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
41 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
42 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
43 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
44 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
45 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
46 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
47 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
48 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
49 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
50 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
51 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
52 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
53 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
54 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
55 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
56 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
57 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
58 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
59 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
60 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
61 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
62 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
63 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
64 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
65 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
66 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
67 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
68 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
69 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
70 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
71 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
72 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
73 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
74 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
75 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
76 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
77 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
78 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
79 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
80 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
81 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
82 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
83 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
84 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
85 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
86 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
87 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
88 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
89 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
90 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
91 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
92 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
93 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
94 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
95 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
96 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
97 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio
98 / 98
Astros take Game 1 in the ALCS, 7-2 against the Red Sox. Minute Maid Park hosted a free viewing party for Astros fans and thousands were in attendance. Photo Credit: Christine Di Stadio

Photos: Fans packed Minute Maid for ALCS Game 1

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.