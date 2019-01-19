MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas — At least three cars were involved in a violent crash Friday evening that killed one person and sent several people to the hospital, including at least two by Life Flight.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened in the 6700 block of FM 457 near a private road known as 516.

Sources said one of the victims is a 6-year-old child who was thrown nearly 60 from one of the vehicles as the car rolled over.

Rescuers were doing CPR on the young child when the helicopter landed in the Texas Medical Center, according to sources. State troopers along with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

We’re told several other people were hurt, but it is unclear how seriously.