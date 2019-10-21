AUSTIN, Texas — A man who got on top of a crane in South Austin, causing heavy traffic Monday morning, has finally climbed down and has been arrested.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the Austin Fire Department said a man climbed to the top of a crane along South Congress Avenue. Firefighters, Austin Police Department officers and medics with Austin-Travis County EMS were at the scene trying to get him down, AFD said. At around 8:30 a.m., the man was seen climbing down.

The AFD said the man was placed into custody after he was evaluated by medics.

Construction workers told KVUE's Kalyn Norwood that the man was throwing things from the top of the crane. The workers said it was likely he was throwing the tools at the top of the crane.

Parts of South Congress Avenue have been shut down as first responders worked to get him down. Between James Street and Academy Drive, the road is closed, according to authorities. Drivers should find an alternate route if they're driving around South Austin.

Norwood tweeted video from the scene.

Check back on this story for updates.

