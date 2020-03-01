AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Police first reported the customer injured in the coffee shop was transported to the hospital, but later clarified that they were not transported.

A man is in custody after he reportedly stabbed two others inside a Freebirds World Burrito restaurant on South Congress Avenue in Austin, authorities said.

One person was killed and one other person was injured in the stabbing, which, according to Austin police, happened in the 500 block of S. Congress Avenue. Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 20s was killed.

A friend and former coworker, who wishes to remain anonymous, said Johnathan Aguilar was the man killed. He said Aguilar was a kitchen manager at Freebirds.

"It's a loss of words, really," he said. "You don't expect that."

He said they worked together for eight years and it's been a few months since they've seen each other. He remembered Aguilar as a "selfless guy with a beautiful soul."

The man said he has been in contact with Aguilar's family and that Aguilar leaves behind a child.

Before the stabbing started, the Austin Police Department said they were called at 7:49 a.m. and responded to the Bennu Coffee shop located at 811 S. Congress Ave. The caller reported a disturbance between the suspect and a customer at the coffee shop. The disturbance escalated, and the customer was injured, police said. The APD could not elaborate on the customer's injuries but said they were not taken to a hospital.

Authorities believe a man randomly attacked people on South Congress Avenue Friday morning.

Patrons at the coffee shop then detained the suspect, a 27-year-old white male, according to the APD.

“It was extremely important that they intervened and got involved and detained the individual," said Sgt. David Daniels with the APD. "We don’t recommend individuals getting involved in a situation. But they chose to do that, and it was helpful.”

When officers started to arrive, the suspect broke away and took off running toward the Freebirds restaurant located at 511 S. Congress Ave. Officers chased after him before losing sight of him.

As officers searched for the suspect, the APD started receiving 911 calls about a stabbing at the Freebirds, where officers found two stabbing victims. One of them was a man stating he and his coworker had been stabbed. Police believe the stabber is the same man who was involved in the disturbance at the coffee shop.

Police said one of the Freebirds employees and the suspect were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. Officials reported Friday night that the employee who survived is in a "stable but serious" condition. The second employee was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m.

Austin police said the suspect got out of the Freebirds and managed to get on top of a roof. The suspect then jumped from the top. Police reported Friday night that he remains in critical condition.

“It was a tragic situation that someone has lost their life. This is the first homicide of 2020. Let’s hope we don’t have many anymore. It’s just a tragic situation,” said Sgt. Daniels.

Freebirds said their restaurant will remain closed until further notice.

"Freebirds World Burrito is cooperating with authorities who are investigating the incident that took place at our South Congress location," Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito, said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with our Tribe members and their families who have been affected by this tragedy. The location will remain closed until further notice and we ask for respect of our Tribe members’ privacy during this difficult time.”

Bennu Coffee released the following statement regarding the stabbing:

"A tragic incident took place this morning at our South Congress location resulting in injuries to at least one of our customers and the death of another person at a nearby business. We are heartbroken about the injuries to innocent people and the loss of life and are fully cooperating with authorities. Our number one priority is the safety of our customers and employees. We thank everyone for their concern for those involved. Our South Congress location will remain closed at least through today. We will assess the most appropriate time to reopen in the coming hours."

On Friday night, Mayor Steve Adler responded to the incident, saying, "My prayers--and those of our city--are with the victims of today's horrible stabbing on South Congress, as well as their families."

A sign posted on Bennu's door said the shop would reopen Saturday at 7 a.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the incident on Twitter Friday evening stating, "When all facts are revealed I bet you’ll learn that the killer was a homeless man with prior arrests. If so Austin’s reckless homeless policy puts lives in danger to murders like this. Austin leaders must answer for their perilous policies."

Adler responded to the governor's claims in a phone call with KVUE on Friday night.

"To suggest that people experiencing homelessness are criminals is just, it's just wrong," Adler said. "Most of the crimes and the murders in our city are not being committed by people that are experiencing homelessness."

Councilmember Ann Kitchen also responded:

"The governor’s continuing attacks on Austin is not helping us solve the problem," she said. "What we need is assistance to help the City of Austin continue our current efforts to provide shelter and services for homeless individuals." ‬

As did Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza:

“What happened today was tragic. However, Austin City Council doesn’t have the authority to change state laws on violent attacks or homicide, like the governor is suggesting, and he knows that. His fear-mongering and scapegoating isn’t making anyone safer – it’s an attempt to distract from his poor leadership and the state’s failure to adequately administer and fund the mental health and housing resources Texans need.”

It has not been confirmed if the suspect was homeless.

Police said the crime appears to be completely random and there is no ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-472-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

