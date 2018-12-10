Walterboro, SC (WLTX) - A cancer survivor says he was brought to tears after a woman at a South Carolina store "discriminated" against him because of his looks.

Kirby Evans was hoping to enjoy a little something to eat when he stopped at a store in Walterboro on October 8. He got himself some doughnuts and a drink, then he went to take a seat at one of the gas station's tables. That's when the owner came over and grabbed him by the shirt, according to a Facebook post by Kirby's daughter, Brandy Evans.

The owner took Kirby into her office, where Brandy claims she said, "if he was going to eat in here, he would have to cover his face."

Kirby is a cancer survivor who lost his eye and nose to the disease. Brandy says her father "cannot help what the cancer did to him" — he can't afford surgeries to fix his nose, and eye patch may rub his eye socket raw.

Brandy calls her father the "strongest man" she knows, but the whole ordeal brought him to tears.

His daughter's Facebook post has gone viral with over 9,500 shares. She has also set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised $16,498 of its $50,000 goal.

