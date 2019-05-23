CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi emergency responders rushed to put out a fire on the south side of town after the Extra Space Storage Units on Rodd Field road caught fire Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the scene around 2 a.m. after residents nearby heard an explosion followed by the sight and smell of smoke.

Several R.V.s under a car port were heavily damaged but the property and storage units were untouched.

Officials are unsure what may have caused the fire but they believe high winds may have been a factor in the fire spreading.

No one was hurt.

The scene remains under investigation.