CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The snowy plover is a shorebird of conservation interest that nests along the entire coast of Texas. This species spends a lot of time in South Texas during the winter. They will typically nest in tidal flats, or sand dunes near the beach.

Their nests are just small depressions in sand where they will lay four very cryptic eggs. This camouflage is their predator defense.

They typically hatch after 21 days and the chicks remain in the nest cup for only about 1 day. Then they are up and running around.

This species faces a lot of threats, such as their nesting habitat are being lost to rising sea levels, and development, increased predator populations, disturbance.

Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program along with the American Bird Conservancy will typically place signs in areas where nests are present. The best thing to do is to be aware of the signs and do not enter the area. Also, if you happen to find a nest that is in a public area and doesn’t have signs near it please let the right people know.

We would like to thank the University of Texas Marine Science Institute and the Coastal Bend Audubon Society for putting this segment together each month.