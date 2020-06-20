SAN ANTONIO — A donor service employee with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a press release sent out Saturday morning, the team member worked on June 13 and 14 at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center Northeast Donor Room at 8500 Village Drive, and on June 15 at the Westover Hills Donor Room at 10555 Culebra Road.

The employee later developed symptoms of COIVD-19 following transmission that was believed to have occurred outside of the workplace.

The employee is currently at home recovering and donors who visited the locations that the employee was working at are being contacted. Team members who worked with the employee have also been tested.

Both donor rooms have undergone additional deep cleaning since.

This is the first positive COVID-19 test among the STBTC staff.

For more information, visit the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center website here.