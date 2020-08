Food will be handed out starting at 9 a.m. until supplies last at 14 Rodriguez Lane.

JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — On Monday August 3, the South Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution at the Hebronville Food Pantry.

Food will be handed out starting at 9 a.m. until supplies last at 14 Rodriguez Lane.

People must stay in their cars, wear a mask, show an I.D. and their trunk must be cleared of any items.