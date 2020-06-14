CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mosquitoes can be quite annoying while you're trying to enjoy the outdoors this summer.

But you can keep them away by planting certain plants.

South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega about 3 plants that help repel those pesky insects.



A gardener's dream would be to have a garden that can care for itself, but that is just a dream. Every garden needs tending, but there are a few things that you can do to make your work a little easier, including selecting plants for your garden to help control insect pests.

Certain plants attract beneficial insects or repel harmful insects. Beneficial insects (ladybugs and praying mantis) prey on pests that damage your garden. Using plants to control pests cuts down on your workload and reduces the amount of insecticides you use in your garden. Fewer insecticides mean more good bugs, which help in controlling bad bugs.

Everyone’s garden is different, so experiment to find out what works best for you. It helps to pick plants that are native to your area. Here is a list of some of those plants.