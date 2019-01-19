CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its rose planting time!

It's rose planting time now through the next month. Yes, even with cold temperatures. Most roses suitable for south Texas will be hardy enough to bare through the few hrs of freezing weather if cared for properly.

Rose varieties suitable for south Texas that are not finicky are Belinda's dream, Bread at Texas A&M. Its a tough shrub that produces large pink flowers that last when cut. "Sea foam" which is a climbing rose that puddles double white flowers that repeat in the spring, summer and fall. Caution, don't prune climbing and vine varieties of roses at this time because you will be removing all the blooms it would of had come spring. Another great rose species for south Texas is Cecile Bruner. This species is a shrub. It has small pink flowers and a potent fragrance. Cecile Bruner roses bloom in waves of pink flowers and clustered together.

This month is also time to prune most rose varieties to about 4 to 6 inches from the ground. Again don't prune climbing or vining varieties as you will remove flowering sites that will bloom in the spring. Instead wait till the last blooming cycle that will happen in late summer to prune.

The reason it is ideal to plant roses in the mild or mid winter is that low lighting will help the roots to grow deep into the soil. When spring comes the plant will divert energy from root growth to top leafy growth. If there is not a strong established root system to support your plant, then the potential for a abundant amount of blooms will be diminished.

Tips to planting:

Roses like at least 6 hours of full sun, so identifying a proper location is crucial to a healthy plant.

Most of the varieties can tolerate a partially shaded area for a few hrs but keep in mind that these plants can easily get sick if there is not enough air flow to push out the humidity.

Rose need a lot of organic material and well draining soil to the depth of 12 to 18 inches.

Adding a layer of 3 to 4 inches is also a step I would not recommend that you skip if you want to maintain a low maintenance yet vigorous plant. The mulch will help to keep roots warm during the colder periods of winter along with retaining moisture. Its ability to retain moisture makes it important that you pair it with well daring organic soil. Plus as the mulch breaks down through out the growing season it will provide your garden bed with the organic materials for better plant growth for many other varieties.

Roses also like soil with a slight acidity to it, with a pH of 6.0 to 6.5, but that bit of info is getting into the weeds of it for those new too gardening. A good way to condition your soil so it thrives on soil and not chemical fertilizers is to introduce your compost and manures to the grow bed 3 to 5 months prier to planting. However if you want to condition a area quicker then waiting for the natural process of decay to do it for you, then using compost tea to inoculate a area will introduce the organisms needed in a greater amount.

