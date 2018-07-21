Corpus Christi — NASA approved plants for improving air quality indoors.

With reports that claim that our Corpus Christi air supply is poorer than that of some major cites, such as Chicago, California, and New York. Considering the incorporation of house plants that can improve air quality in there homes might be a good idea.

This segment we will look at 3 easy to grow and hard to kill plants that can make a impact on removing pollutants out of the air we breath.

Alo Vera Plant

In addition to being easy to care for, aloe makes some serious health claims. The plant's leaves contain a clear liquid full of vitamins, enzymes, amino acids, and other compounds that have wound-healing, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, and there is some evidence that aloe may help (and is unlikely to hurt) skin conditions like psoriasis .

Pollutant removed: formaldehyde

Snake plant/ Mother in Laws tongue

This is one of the hardest houseplants to kill. Although it does need to be watered occasionally, it generally prefers drier conditions and some sun.

Pollutants removed: benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and xylene

Peace lily

Peace lily plants are relatively small compared to many of the plants on this list, but they still pack some major air-cleaning abilities. Easy to grow, these plants will flower for much of the summer. Just be aware that those flowers (like all flowers) do contribute some pollen and floral scents to the air, so you may want to avoid having a room full of them. Put peace lilies in a shady spot and keep the soil moist without over watering.

Pollutants removed: ammonia, benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene

