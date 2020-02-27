KINGSVILLE, Texas — According to the United States Navy, sampling of private drinking water wells near the Naval Air Station-Kingsville is being taken into consideration.

The Navy wants to conduct these free tests in order to determine whether certain chemicals they use on base have migrated through groundwater into private drinking water wells.

The private drinking water wells will be tested to determine if the levels are greater than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Health Advisory levels.

An open house forum will be held on February 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge, located at 1404 S. 6th Street in Kingsville, Texas.

This event is open to the community and will provide information on the sampling program and will address all questions from the public.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the City of Kingsville will also be on-site at the Open House and ready to address any public concerns.

"In May 2016, the EPA issued a lifetime health advisory level for two chemicals: perfluooroctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). The EPA’s health advisory level for lifetime exposure and 70 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOS and 70 ppt for PFOA. When both PFOS and PFOA are found in drinking water, the combined concentrations should not exceed 70 ppt. Although these health advisory levels are not enforceable regulatory standards, the Navy is seeking to identify private wells that have been impacted at levels greater than the lifetime health advisory levels," stated Navy officials.

For more information on the water testing program, visit the NAS-Kingsville website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:







