CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Peddler Show was hosted at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds this weekend.
The event showcased a collections of designers, crafters and unique vendors.
Shoppers were able to purchase clothing, furniture, and food.
The Peddler Show will be back in town in time for Christmas on November 8-10.
