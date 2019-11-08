CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The expo has vendors providing all things reptile and exotic animals like pet food, educational info, and guidance on what kind of pet would be best for you.

“Say they may be allergic to a dog or a cat or something they just want something different not as much upkeep,” H.E.R.P.S organizer, Shawn Gray said.

Like a boa.



“Baby is a Colombian Red Tail Boa,” pet owner Lucas Atwood said.

If you would have asked Atwood about owning a snake a few years ago he'd say you're crazy.

“I used to be scared wouldn't go near them,” Atwood said.

That's not the case anymore.

Atwood said his parents weren't on board at first but then he gave them the low maintenance pitch.

“I had two pet birds and they were just being loud nonstop, so my mom walked up to me and said, 'Do you want to go to the pet store, sell the birds and get a snake?'

The rest was history.

Brandy O'Quinn on the other hand fell in love with reptiles like her gecko Hercules for a different reason after having to have an emergency hysterectomy.

“But I kind of sunk into a depression and so breeding animals gives me that sense of I'm giving life again and it's helped me tremendously,” O’Quinn said.

If you didn't get a chance to go to the expo this time around, don't worry they are going to be back in February.