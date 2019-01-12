CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This holiday season, Southern Careers Institute, a Texas-based vocational and trade school, will once again support Corpus Christi families with its annual Holiday Tree Giveaway.

This event is the result of a collective effort among Southern Careers Institute's students, faculty, and staff, who will decorate and donate a total of 28 trees to families in need this holiday season.

All eight Southern Careers Institute campuses – Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio North, San Antonio South, and Waco – as well as its central offices, will provide families, including ten military families, with all the ingredients to help create a merry Christmas. In addition to the tree and the decorations, the SCI community will be donating gifts for under the tree.

“Holiday decorations and presents stop being a priority for families going through a difficult time. Our Christmas tree giveaway allows us to give back and spread holiday cheer,” said Nikki England, President of Southern Careers Institute. “It’s what the holiday season is all about, and if we can make Christmas just a little brighter for someone, we want to do that.”

Each campus will vie for the coveted “Best Decorated Tree” title and the associated bragging rights. The community can vote for their favorite tree on Southern Careers Institute’s Facebook page, starting December 2, through December 20. Staff and students will deliver the trees, decorations, and gifts to the families between December 3 to December 6.

“I was having a really hard time, financially. I was in my last semester of grad school as a single mom, my car broke down, I didn’t have money for rent, and I couldn’t afford a gift for my son or a tree,” shared Jennifer Edwards Scotts, 2018 holiday tree recipient. “When Southern Careers Institute brought me and my son a decorated tree and Christmas gifts, we felt loved. It made me smile and believe in humanity again, and that there are good people in this world who care.”

About Southern Careers Institute:

Southern Careers Institute began serving Texas students in 1960. They offer a diverse list of programs in order to create employment-ready students who can go on to serve their community.

Southern Careers Institute offers programs in:

Cosmetology Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician

Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Development, Data Science, Cyber Security

Computer Support Specialist, Software Development, Data Science, Cyber Security Trades: Automotive Service Technician, Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC Technician, Welding

