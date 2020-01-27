CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday, January 26, wrapped up The 9th Annual South Texas Underground Film Festival.
Filmmakers from all over the state gathered at the Alamo Drafthouse in Corpus Christi to take part in the event.
The festival allows local film makers to showcase their talent, creativity and also help them network to create new projects with fellow artists.
