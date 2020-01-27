CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites -- the fourth planned launch for the company.

As SpaceX continues to launch into orbit dozens of satellites to create a global internet network, rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., have once again become a common sight. This launch was targeted for 9:49 a.m. Monday, but was scrubbed because of unfavorable weather conditions, including upper level winds.

The next launch window opens at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday and will see a Falcon 9 carry the next batch of Starlink satellites.

After this launch of a batch of 60, SpaceX will have almost 250 Starlink satellites in orbit around the Earth.

You can watch the rocket launch live on SpaceX's YouTube page and NASA TV.

The first stage of this Falcon 9 is the same that launch during a Crew Dragon demo in March 2019 and during the RADARSAT Constellation mission in June. After liftoff, the booster is planned to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship out in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida's east coast.

To achieve its ultimate goal of providing internet service to people anywhere on the planet, there will likely be more than 20 more Starlink satellite launches in 2020, according to Teslarati. At the end of this first phase of Starlink deployment, there will be 1,584 of the satellites in space.

