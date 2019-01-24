CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Special needs kids got to show off their animals Wednesday morning at the San Patricio Fair Grounds.

More than 350 students participate in the eighth annual San Patricio County Extra Special Livestock Show.

The Extra Special Livestock Show gives special needs kids the chance to experience something they would not usually get to participate in.

Each student at the event is given a goat or a sheep to show and walk around the ring.

"I did goats last year, and I had a good experience. I showed in the barn, and I know how to work with them and get them going," student Ragan Robertson said.

The Extra Special Livestock Show started in 2012.

In 2019, the Extra Special Livestock Show had kids from 22 different coastal bend area school.

According to 4-H ambassadors, they want the students to have fun and know they can do anything they put their mind to in life.