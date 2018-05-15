The top priority for the port of Corpus Christi is a $327 million project to deepen and widen the main ship channel through the inner harbor.

Currently, preliminary work is already underway in the harbor despite the fact that federal funding for the project is still pending.

The effort to deepen and widen the ship channel at the nation's fourth-largest port regarding tonnage goes back nearly three decades, but recently that became a more pressing concern.

Back in June of 2016, Kiii-TV came to the Panama Canal to witness the opening of the newly-expanded locks which allows much larger ships to use the canal and give ports like Corpus Chirsit the chance to receive the locks.

The Corpus Christi port commission is pressing ahead with plans and federal funding to dredge the main channel to 54 feet, currently, it's now 47 feet.

The plans are meant to coincide with the completion of a new and taller Harbor Bridge in the spring or summer of 2020 and the demolition of the old bridge in 2021.

A delegation from Corpus Christi port came to Panama in April to take part in an international conference

The conference was an opportunity for port C.E.O Sean Strawbridge to let others in the shipping industry know, that our port is now the nation's number one exporter of petroleum products. The port's market share is about to grow even more with additional pipelines from the Permian basin coming online within the next few years

"This is going to be a momentous year for the port of Corpus Christi," Sean Strawbridge said. "Yet again, another milestone year for us."

"The proximity of eagle ford shale in the Permian basin, and at least for the foreseeable future, we're going to continue to experience the growth we've experienced and continue to be the leading oil exporter in the united states," Charlie Zahn said.

For residents in Corpus Christi, it's all about jobs and the economy. At least 80,000 jobs are related to the port, and that number is expected to rise to well over 100,000 just in the next few years

Governor Abbott, several prominent state lawmakers, Texas congressional delegation, and President Trump all support the use of federal dollars to pay for the Port's expansion.

