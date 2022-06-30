4 dead, 3 injured after suspected smugglers led Border Patrol on chase

Four people were killed and three others are injured following a crash where a suspected smuggler fled from Border Patrol and DPS, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — Four people have died and three others are injured after a crash involving smugglers and migrants, officials said on Thursday.

The Department of Public Safety said the suspected smugglers led Border Patrol on a high speed chase. When they tried to exit, they lost control and slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler in Encinal at Highway 44 and I-35.

It started around 8:30 a.m. when Encinal Police received a request to assist in a chase. Police found the Jeep, but it had crashed into a stationary semi at a truck stop, EPD says.

Officials then rescued those who were in the vehicle. Four people were pronounced dead, and three others were left critically injured as a result from the crash, officials said.