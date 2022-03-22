4-year-old girl found alone at border, authorities say

The girl was found on the riverbank after a smuggler carried her across and left her there, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector.

DEL RIO, Texas — A young girl was rescued from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to authorities. It's not known exactly when she was found, but the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector shared a picture on Tuesday morning of her being held in an agent's arms.

"Another 4 y/o girl (same age as the one who recently drowned) was found on the riverbank after a smuggler carried her across & left her there (no parents to be found). The child is now safe thanks to our agents," a post read.

