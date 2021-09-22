Rev. Al Sharpton's speech at the Texas/Mexico border interrupted by protesters

Sharpton toured the border bridge area Thursday and gave a short press conference outside the international bridge.

DEL RIO, Texas — Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton visiting Del Rio with other faith and civil rights leaders as Haitian refugees are encamped at the border.

Mayor Bruno Lozano also joined Sharpton for a press conference following the tour. Sharpton is also president and founder of the National Action Network.

The purpose of his visit was to, "meet and pray with refugees in the wake of the humanitarian crisis," a press release said.

Sharpton gave a short press conference outside the international bridge area. He spoke for a few minutes, but protesters were heard yelling in crowd as he tried speak.

During the speech, Sharpton referenced a photo circulating that showed a border patrol officer on horseback appearing to grab a migrant by the shirt.

"We want Border Patrol to be fully investigated, we want those involved to be brought to justice and we want to see asylum given to those who deserve it," Sharpton said over the yelling of the protesters.

See the full speech below:

Protesters chanted "You are wrong" and "Get out of here" among other things.

Earlier Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security said it would not use the mounted horseback patrol units in Del Rio anymore.

The National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the nation, with chapters throughout the entire United States. It was founded in 1991 by Rev. Sharpton.

"NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights plan that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender," the press release says.