Bipartisan Congressional delegation visiting U.S.-Mexico border to 'discuss real solutions'

The Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus says it will address the "immigration and border security challenges America faces."

MCALLEN, Texas — NOTE: The video above is from a related story on April 5, 2021.

A bipartisan delegation of U.S. House members is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday amid a deepening political divide over U.S. immigration policy.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) is leading members from the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus on a fact-finding mission. They say they will "discuss real solutions to the immigration and border security challenges America faces."

Members planned to meet with stakeholders such as federal, state and local law enforcement, humanitarian organizations and city leaders. They also were scheduled to tour ports of entry and processing centers.

Members of the group were expected to hold a news conference at about 12:45 p.m. Monday. That appearance will be streamed live on this page.

Other U.S. House members joining Gonzalez on the visit are: