CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local law enforcement in Laredo, Texas and the United States Border Patrol worked together in apprehending a group of people from a stash house located in El Cenizo, Texas.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, they received information on an abandoned trailer that was being used as a stash house.

The Webb County Deputy Constables and U.S. Border Patrol agents then "conducted a joint enforcement action at a residence on Rodriguez Street".

The joint effort led to the capture of ten individuals from Guatemala, that were all taken into custody by law enforcement.

The Border Patrol says that the investigation is still pending.

Agents say if you see any suspicious activity that you think may be human or drug smuggling, contact your local police or the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll-free at 1-800-343-1994.

