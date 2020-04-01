BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley apprehended a registered sex offender on Wednesday morning.
Brownsville agents arrested Bienvenido Alberto Bonilla-Ponce, a Honduran national who was apprehended shortly after illegally entering into the U.S.
Bonilla-Ponce was observed jumping over a fence near the IDEA Riverview campus. Bonilla-Ponce was then quickly taken into custody.
During processing, record checks revealed he has a previous conviction for indecency with a child out of Cameron County, Texas.
Bonilla-Ponce was sentenced to 5 years confinement for that conviction.
Border Patrol is processing Bonilla-Ponce accordingly.
The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.
