CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Border Patrol Agents near Laredo, Texas intercepted a large human smuggling attempt.

Earlier this week while agents were conducting immigration inspections at the I-35 checkpoint located north of Laredo, a service canine sniffed out a suspicious trailer.

Agents found 83 individuals, all illegally present in the United States.

The group included several families and children, according to Border Patrol agents.

The tractor and trailer were seized by agents, and the case is now in the hands of Homeland Security Investigations.

