Border Patrol agents find, rescue two small children abandoned in Rio Grande

The toddler girl and infant boy were siblings, according to a note left in the infant's baby carrier. No other people were found in the area.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Eagle Pass South Station U.S. Border Patrol agents found two children abandoned in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Sept. 14.

At approximately noon Sept. 14, Riverine agents were performing boat operations when they noticed an unusual color on the river bank. As they investigated the item, they found two small children abandoned. Agents quickly responded and safely retrieved both of the children.

A note under the infant safety carrier said the two-year-old girl and three-month-old boy, both Honduran nationals, were siblings. A thorough search of the area was conducted and no other people were found.